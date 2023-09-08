US President Biden departs for India to attend G20 Summit

Washington, DC [US], September 8 : United States President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) departed for India to attend the G20 Summit.

Biden departed from Andrew’s air base on Air Force 1 for India to participate in the 18th G20 Summit, scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

Beginning Friday, Biden has a packed schedule for the three days.

After departing from the US, he will arrive in Ramstein, Germany, on Friday for a brief stop-over and will arrive in New Delhi the same day.

The US President is scheduled to participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day, according to a White House press release.

On Saturday, Biden will participate in an official arrival and handshake with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The US President will then participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit Session 1: “One Earth”.

Later in the day, he is slated to take part in the G20 Leaders’ Summit Session 2: “One Family” of the G20. Biden will also participate in a Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event. His day will wrap with a dinner and cultural program with G20 Leaders.

On Sunday, the US President will visit the Raj Ghat Memorial along with other G20 Leaders.

Biden will then travel from New Delhi to Hanoi, Vietnam.

There, he will participate in a welcome ceremony hosted by General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng of the Communist Party of Vietnam. Biden will participate in a meeting with General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng of the Communist Party of Vietnam. The US President and General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng of the Communist Party of Vietnam will deliver remarks, following which Biden will hold a press conference, the White House said.

India and the US have a strong relationship but after PM Modi's visit to Washington, the ties between the two countries became more stronger.

Recently, PM Modi reached the US for his first state visit where he gave a historical speech at the joint Congress and became the first Indian PM to address the Congress twice.

Besides the speech and the state dinner, PM Modi also signed several deals to strengthen the defence, IT and aerospace ties and made the relationship between the two countries stronger.

Since India chaired the G20, the US has shown its commitment towards making the presidency successful.

Earlier on Wednesday, the White House official said that the US is committed to ensuring that India has a successful G20 this year.

Responding to a query about US President Joe Biden's view over the achievement of G20 under India's presidency, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "Look, we commend Prime Minister Modi, in his leadership of the G20 this year, and we are committed to helping ensure that India has a successful G20 host, as they host this year. And so that's going to continue to be our commitment during Minister Modi's visit here in June," Pierre said.

"As you've covered very closely, the president and Prime Minister shared their determination to deliver on shared priorities at the summit. And so the President is very much looking forward to continuing that work with the Prime Minister and other leaders later this week as we head out tomorrow," she added.

