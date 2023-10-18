US President Biden 'outraged, deeply saddened' over Gaza hospital blast

Washington, DC [US], October 18 : On the explosion that targeted a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden has said that he is "outraged and deeply saddened" by it, the White House said in a statement.

The White House quoted Joe Biden, stating, "I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted."

The US President, upon hearing the news, called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordan's King Abdullah II to discuss it.

"Immediately upon hearing this news, I spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and have directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened," the statement quoted Biden as saying.

"The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy," he added.

US President Joe Biden has postponed his visit to Jordan after an explosion at a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of people on Tuesday, the White House said.

Initially, Biden was supposed to travel to Jordan after visiting Israel during its conflict with Hamas.

"After consulting with King Abdullah II of Jordan and in light of the days of mourning announced by President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, President Biden will postpone his travel to Jordan and the planned meeting with these two leaders and President Sisi of Egypt," a White House official said.

"The President sent his deepest condolences for the innocent lives lost in the hospital explosion in Gaza, and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded. He looks forward to consulting in person with these leaders soon, and agreed to remain regularly and directly engaged with each of them over the coming days," the official added.

Earlier today, Biden departed for Israel from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, according to Reuters. Upon reaching Israel on Wednesday to stand in solidarity in the face of Hamas's brutal terrorist attack, he will consult on the next steps with top Israeli leaders there.

Sharing on his social media, 'X', Biden said on Tuesday, "I'm travelling to Israel tomorrow to stand in solidarity in the face of Hamas's brutal terrorist attack and to consult on the next steps. I'll then travel to Jordan to meet with leaders and address dire humanitarian needsand make clear that Hamas does not stand for Palestinians' right to self-determination."

However, his visit has been called off for now and he would now, will only be visiting Israel.

On Joe Biden's upcoming visit to Israel, US' National Security Council (NSC) coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby in a video posted by White House on X, earlier today said,

"The President will spend a lot of time talking about the humanitarian situation in Gaza for the Palestinian people...This is a critical time, a critical trip, and a very important opportunity, not just for the President, but for leaders across the region to make sure that we send a strong signal to terrorists and a strong signal to innocent civilians who are impacted by this conflict."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Tal Heinrich, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, told CNN that the IDF "does not target hospitals."

"We only target Hamas strongholds, arms depots, and terror targets," he added. Heinrich made his remarks after Palestinian sources said that initial estimates suggest an Israeli attack on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City resulted in 200 to 300 fatalities.

An Israeli airstrike on a hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday claimed the lives of hundreds of people, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave, as reported by Reuters.

A Gaza civil defence chief stated on Al-Jazeera television that over 300 people were killed in the explosion at Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor