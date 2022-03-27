US President Joe Biden calls Vladimir Putin ‘a butcher’ after meeting Ukrainian refugees

US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin "a butcher" after he met with Ukrainian refugees in Poland on Saturday.President Joe Biden is on a two-day visit to Nato ally Poland, the country that has accepted the lion's share of more than 3.5 million people who have fled war-torn Ukraine. The US President on Saturday toured a food kitchen for Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw, Poland. On being asked about what he thinks of Putin putting the Ukrainians through war, Joe Biden said, “He is a butcher.”

On Saturday, Joe Biden saw Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov in the Polish capital Warsaw in his first face-to-face meeting with top Ukrainian officials since the start of the war.

Earlier, Joe Biden said he had hoped to get even closer to the Ukraine-Poland border, but was prevented because of security concerns. Still, he said he wanted to visit Poland to underscore that the assistance it is providing is of “enormous consequence" as Europe experiences the biggest refugee crisis since World War II. Talking about the US President’s visit, Alla Dyachenko, a chemist from Kyiv who fled to Poland with her daughter, said, "We are waiting for President Biden to close the sky over Ukraine. Ukrainian warriors can protect our country on the ground, but we can't close the sky. "NATO has ruled out a no-fly zone over Ukraine, fearing it would lead to direct clashes with Russian forces and a Europe-wide escalation.



