US President Salary: What Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Would Earn If They Win the 2024 United States Election

As the presidential election in the United States begins on November 5, it's important to consider the role of the President, who is regarded as one of the most powerful figures in the world. When either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris assumes the presidency of the United States, they will take on the role of the leader of the free world. Despite this significant position, the President is still a federal employee receiving a government salary. However, this compensation far exceeds that of the average American. While the typical American earns about $44,500 (₹37.41 lakh) annually, the President of the United States is paid $400,000 (₹3.36 crore) each year. This figure doesn’t include additional allowances, a travel budget, and other perks, such as an entertainment allowance and a pension after leaving office. As the highest political office in the U.S., the President's salary reflects the seniority of the role.

The annual compensation package includes a $50,000 (₹42 lakh) expense allowance, a non-taxable $100,000 (₹84 lakh) travel account, and $19,000 (₹16 lakh) allocated for entertainment, totaling $569,000 (₹4.78 crore) annually for various expenses. According to American law, any unspent portion of the $50,000 allowance must be returned to the treasury.As reported by Business Insider, newly elected presidents also receive $100,000 for redecorating the White House. However, some presidents, like Barack Obama, opted to forgo this funding and instead used their personal finances for the redecoration. Notably, the First Lady does not receive any salary or allowance. In addition to their salary, the President enjoys complimentary transportation in the presidential limousine known as The Beast, Marine One, and Air Force One, along with free accommodation at the White House. Another benefit is an annual pension of approximately $200,000 (₹1.68 crore), along with healthcare coverage and paid official travel.

Legally, U.S. presidents cannot refuse their salary but can choose to donate it to charities of their preference. Notably, George Washington initially turned down his $25,000 (₹21 lakh) salary, but Congress insisted he accept it.While the U.S. President earns a substantial salary, they are not the highest-paid world leader. Currently, the highest-paid leader is Lawrence Wong, the Prime Minister of Singapore, who earns an annual salary equivalent to nearly $1.69 million (₹14.20 crore).