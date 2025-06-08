US President Trump deploys National Guard to Los Angeles amid immigration raid protests

Los Angeles [US], June 8 : US President Donald Trump has signed a presidential memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to Los Angeles to respond to escalating protests following immigration enforcement raids, CNN reported. The move comes amid growing tensions between federal authorities and demonstrators over what critics have called "mass chaos" and "paramilitary operations" targeting immigrant communities.

The protests began Friday after dozens were detained in raids across Los Angeles. In response to the unrest, the Department of Defense has begun mobilizing the National Guard to assist federal law enforcement. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, in a post on X, described the demonstrations as "violent mob assaults" intended to block the removal of "criminal illegal aliens."

"The violent mob assaults on ICE and Federal Law Enforcement are designed to prevent the removal of Criminal Illegal Aliens from our soil; a dangerous invasion facilitated by criminal cartels (aka Foreign Terrorist Organizations) and a huge NATIONAL SECURITY RISK," Hegseth wrote. He added that if the violence continues, active duty Marines stationed at Camp Pendleton are on high alert and may also be deployed.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the deployment was essential to "halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals" and blamed California's Democratic leadership for allowing lawlessness to fester. "Violent mobs attacked ICE Officers and Federal Law Enforcement Agents," she said.

However, California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed the federal response, calling it "purposefully inflammatory" and warning that such deployments would erode public trust. "Donald Trump's chaos is eroding trust, tearing families apart, and undermining the workers and industries that power America's economy," Newsom said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also criticized the federal raids, stating that she had not been informed in advance. "ICE was literally chasing people down the street," Bass said, describing the arrests as "mass chaos." She added that the city was working closely with law enforcement to find a safe and effective path forward.

According to CNN, protests in downtown Los Angeles remained mostly peaceful, with demonstrators chanting "Free them all" and holding signs such as "Full Rights for All Immigrants" and "Stop the Deportations." However, clashes intensified in areas like Paramount and Compton. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported that crowds became "increasingly agitated," throwing objects and exhibiting violent behavior.

In Compton, a vehicle was set on fire, while outside a federal detention center in downtown Los Angeles, protestors vandalized property and confronted federal agents. Videos showed law enforcement using riot gear, batons, and smoke bombs to disperse the crowd.

David Huerta, president of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) California, was among those arrested. Federal authorities alleged he attempted to obstruct access to a worksite. "Let me be clear: I don't care who you areif you impede federal agents, you will be arrested and prosecuted," said US Attorney Bill Essayli. Huerta condemned the raids after being treated for injuries sustained during his arrest, calling the operations unjust.

Meanwhile, the LAPD distanced itself from federal immigration actions. "We will not assist or participate in any sort of mass deportations, nor will the LAPD try to determine an individual's immigration status," said Police Chief Jim McDonnell. The department emphasized its commitment to maintaining public safety without compromising community trust.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) issued a statement calling on elected officials to take immediate action to halt what it called a "vile paramilitary operation." The organization urged leaders to protect the rights and safety of all residents, regardless of immigration status.

CNN reported that Friday's raids targeted multiple sites, including a business in the Fashion District allegedly using fake documents for workers. At least 44 people were arrested in the operations, with the FBI investigating reports of demonstrators obstructing enforcement.

As of Saturday evening, law enforcement officials said dozens of potentially violent demonstrators were being monitored, and additional resources had been deployed countywide.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor