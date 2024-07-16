US Presidential Election 2024: Elon Musk To Back Donald Trump’s Campaign With USD 45 Million Monthly Contributions, Says Report

The billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk has planned to support former US president Donald Trump's during the Presidential Elections 2024 by giving him financial monthly support.

According to The Wall Street Journal report, Musk is to give $45 million each month as a new pro-Trump super PAC bid for re-election.

The South Africa-born entrepreneur will join the Winklevoss twins, data analytics firm Palantir Technologies and its cofounder Joe Lonsdale, and former U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft along with her husband Joe Craft, the CEO of Alliance Resource Partners, a coal producer.

🚨#BREAKING: Elon Musk plans to support Donald Trump's campaign by contributing $45 million a month to a new super PAC aimed at electing President Trump, according to the Wall Street Journal pic.twitter.com/C7vkEKrl9s — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 16, 2024

Posting a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) of the moment Trump was injured at a campaign rally in in Butler, Pennsylvania, Musk wrote, “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.”