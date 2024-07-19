US Presidential Election 2024: Joe Biden to Make Important Announcement on Re-Election Bid

Recent media reports suggest that US President Joe Biden is poised to make a significant announcement regarding his re-election campaign. Amidst concerns over his performance in debates, a recent assassination attempt on his opponent Donald Trump, health issues, and declining poll numbers, there is speculation that Biden may be contemplating stepping down from the race.

US President Joe Biden, despite resisting pressure from fellow Democrats to step down, has indicated that he would entertain the idea of withdrawing from the race only if medical professionals diagnosed him with a serious health issue. This marks the first instance where Biden has suggested he might consider ending his campaign, particularly in light of criticism over his lackluster debate performance against former President Donald Trump last month.

According to sources familiar with the situation, there is a growing sentiment among Democratic leaders that Biden may need to reconsider his candidacy. The New York Times has reported that influential figures within the party, including former President Barack Obama, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have reportedly advised Biden to withdraw. They argue that his withdrawal could be necessary to safeguard the party's chances in the upcoming elections, including maintaining control of the White House, Senate, and House of Representatives.

Biden, who is currently 81 years old, is recuperating at his Delaware residence after testing positive for COVID-19. The situation remains fluid, with ongoing discussions and assessments within Democratic circles about the best path forward for the party.