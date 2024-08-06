US provides over USD 212 million financial support to Bangladesh in 2023, says Matthew Miller

Washington [US], August 6 : US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller stated in a media briefing that Washington has provided over 212 million dollars in bilateral economic development and health assistance to Bangladesh in fiscal year 2023.

Adressing the briefing on Monday, he highlighted the US and Bangladesh relationship and added that the US has provided almost USD 2 billion in aid to support Rohingya refugees since 2017.

In regards to financial support given to Bangladesh, US State Department Spokesperson, Matthew Miller stated, "With respect to financial support in fiscal year 2023 the United States provided over 212 million dollars in bilateral economic development and health assistance to Bangladesh."

"We would like to see them continue because they're important to our relationship with the people of Bangladesh...We have provided nearly 2 billion dollars in humanitarian assistance to support Rohingya refugees since August of 2017," he added.

Further, Miller emphasized the need for a full and transparent investigation into the recent violence in Bangladesh and highlighted the importance of supporting the democratic aspirations of the Bangladeshi people.

"With respect to the violence over the past few weeks that has occurred, we must have a full and transparent investigation. It is important that we focus on the Bangladeshi people's democratic aspirations and see a path to democratic governance..." said Miller in a media briefing on Monday.

This comes after the announcement of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned from her position and departed Bangladesh.

General General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Bangladesh's Army Chief announced her Hasina's resignation in a televised address to the nation and said an interim government would be formed.

Hasina's exit came after hundreds of people were killed in a crackdown on demonstrations that began as protests against job quotas and swelled into a movement demanding her downfall.

After winning her fourth straight term in January, the US then called for respecting democratic rights in Bangladesh.

At least 95 people, including at least 14 police officers, died and hundreds of people were injured in clashes in Dhaka on Sunday.

