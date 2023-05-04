US: Ransomware attack infects Dallas servers down, police website down

Texas [US], May 4 : US city of Dallas is working to recover from a ransomware attack that infected computer servers, which affected the city's services, including its police department.

Due to the attack has taken the Dallas Police Department website has gone offline but appears so far to have limited impact on city services for residents, the city said in a statement on Wednesday according to CNN.

City officials confirmed that a number of servers have been compromised with ransomware.

Officials are working to contain the spread of malicious software from city computer systems and to restore any affected services, according to CNN.

"The Dallas Police Department is being affected by an outage in the city," Kristin Lowman, a public information officer for the department, told CNN in an email. She did not respond to a question on how the hack is affecting the Dallas Police Department.

On Wednesday afternoon, there were reports of computer outages or connectivity issues at other Dallas government agencies.

According to CNN, a computer system that processes records for the Dallas Court and Detention Services Department has been down since 6 am local time on Wednesday.

A person who answered CNN's phone at the department on Wednesday afternoon, said: "Our system went completely down so there's not much we can see in terms of looking up people's citations and traffic tickets." He added that they were unsure what caused the outage.

CNN has requested comment from the FBI and the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on the Dallas hack.

