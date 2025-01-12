US reaffirms commitment to Taiwan's self-defence, provides first-ever Foreign Military Financing

Taipei [Taiwan], January 12 : The United States has reaffirmed its support for Taiwan's self-defence capabilities, by providing significant security assistance, including the first-ever use of Foreign Military Financing (FMF) and Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) for Taiwan.

In a statement on Friday, the White House said, "Consistent with the United States' longstanding one-China policy. We have used a range of security assistance authorities and resources to provide Taiwan with defensive arms and services necessary to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability, commensurate with the threat it faces."

"This support includes the first-ever use of Foreign Military Financing and Presidential Drawdown Authority for Taiwan, as well as International Military Education and Training (IMET). This assistance is an important part of our efforts to maintain cross-Strait peace and stability," it added.

Emphasizing the importance of the Indo-Pacific region to global security, US President Joe Biden identified the Indo-Pacific as the critical region for the future of the US and the world.

"In pursuit of regional peace, security and stability, we have reinvested in our defence presence and capabilities, integrated our efforts with partners and modernized our alliances, and collectively deterred aggression and coercion," the statement said.

"This assistance is an important part of our efforts to maintain cross-strait peace and stability," it added.

The White House further said that the US has collaborated with partners, including Taiwan, Australia, Japan, and New Zealand. Together, they are funding over USD 37 million in undersea cable projects.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its appreciation to the US for reiterating its use of FMF and PDA for Taiwan, for the IMET program, and other resources to help maintain the nation's self-defence capability, and cross-strait peace and stability, Taipei Times reported.

"Taiwan is not only an important force in maintaining regional peace and global prosperity, but also a trustworthy partner in defending global economic safety and resilience," it said.

Earlier, the Biden administration had also announced 19 arms sales to Taiwan, continuing the US policy of normalized weapons sales to Taiwan, the ministry said, adding that the sales underscore the US' staunch commitment to and support for bolstering Taiwan's self-defence capabilities and resilience.

"The more secure Taiwan, the more secure the world. The more resilient Taiwan, the sounder the defence of global democracy," the ministry said, quoting President William Lai's New Year's address.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also publicly stressed that Taiwan is not China's business, but the world's business, it added.

