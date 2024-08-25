US reaffirms support for Rohingya on 7th anniversary of Burma genocide

Washington DC [US], August 25 : The ongoing humanitarian crisis and human rights abuses in Burma exacerbate difficulties faced by members of many of Burma's ethnic and religious minority groups, and Rohingya in particular, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Saturday.

The United States stands with the survivors of the Rohingya genocide and is committed to providing life-saving assistance to affected members of Rohingya communities and those affected by the crisis in Burma, Bangladesh, and the region, he added.

In a separate post on X on Sunday, Blinken said, "Today marks the seventh anniversary of the Burma military's genocide and crimes against humanity targeting Rohingya. The United States continues to honor the victims and stand with the survivors as they seek justice and accountability for these atrocities."

https://x.com/SecBlinken/status/1827475976412147984

In his statement, the US Secretary of State Blinken said, "Over the past seven years, the United States has contributed nearly USD 2.4 billion in humanitarian assistance. They also conduct extensive documentation of the atrocities and abuses committed against Rohingya and all civilians."

Blinken further reiterated his support for the Burmese people. "Our support for the people of Burma in their aspirations for a democratic, inclusive, and peaceful future is unwavering, as are our calls on all parties to protect civilians from harm," he added.

The stateless Muslim Rohingya minority, having fled ethnic cleansing operations in Myanmar in 2017, is particularly vulnerable in India and Bangladesh. Bangladesh currently hosts 1 million Rohingya refugees in congested refugee camps located in Cox's Bazar on the border with Myanmar.

