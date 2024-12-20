US report warns of China's preparation for potential Taiwan invasion

Taipei [Taiwan], December 20 : The US Department of Defence published a report titled "Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China (PRC) 2024," raising concerns about China's intentions regarding Taiwan, Taiwan News reported.

The report said that China is taking steps to prepare for an invasion of Taiwan, adding that last year Beijing "continued to erode longstanding norms in and around Taiwan by employing a range of pressure tactics against Taiwan."

It also noted that the PLA is preparing a "contingency to unify Taiwan" with China via military might if deemed necessary by Beijing while also "deterring, delaying, or denying any third-party intervention on Taiwan's behalf."

The report added that China has launched a comprehensive campaign to pressure the Lai administration and show disapproval of closer US-Taiwan ties, as per Taiwan News.

Further, it pointed out that an amphibious invasion of Taiwan would be "one of the most complicated and difficult military operations for the PLA."

According to Taiwan News, the Pentagon report also highlighted last year's PLA Navy transfer of 300 land-based fighter jets to the Air Force to focus on improving carrier-based air operations.

Taiwan is taking proactive measures to strengthen its defense capabilities in response to the growing threat from China. According to report, Taiwan is taking measures to address this threat by building its war reserve stocks and noncommissioned officer corps. .

Taiwan's 2023 defense report also highlighted the importance of developing asymmetric and joint capabilities to deter potential invasions.

Earlier in the day, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) stated that it detected 10 Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 am (local time) on Wednesday and 6 am (local time) on Thursday.

According to the MND, of the 10 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, four crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the country's southwestern and eastern air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the Taiwanese MND said, "10 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor