US sanctions trigger protest in Kabul

After the US has frozen nearly ten billion dollars of Afghstan's assets and has imposed sanctions on the Islamic Emirate of Afghstan, dozens of people took to the streets of Kabul on Sunday demanding the lifting of sanctions.

The protestors urged for the US sanctions on Afghstan to be lifted as it has aggravated the economic crisis, reported The Khaama Press.

The protesters said that the US must lift imposed sanctions and ease economic pressures on Afghstan and allow the Afghan people to rebuild their country.

Following the Taliban takeover in mid-August, the US froze nearly 10 billion dollars in Afghstan's assets and slapped sanctions on the Islamic Emirate.

On December 21, hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of the capital towards the US embassy, calling for the release of Afghstan's frozen funds, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

In the meantime, the stoppage of foreign aids to Afghstan has crippled the already fragile economic system of Afghstan and has adversely affected the lives of millions of people.

( With inputs from ANI )

