US Senate advances resolution to block Trump from further military action in Venezuela

Washington DC [US], January 8 : The US Senate on Thursday advanced a resolution that would prohibit President Donald Trump from taking further military action against Venezuela, days after his military action in the Latin American country, without prior approval from the US Congress, clearing the way for additional debate in the 100-member chamber.

According to Al Jazeera, the procedural vote to move the War Powers resolution forward passed 52-47, with a small group of Republicans joining all Democrats in support.

Five Republican senators joined efforts to advance the bipartisan War Powers resolution aimed at preventing Trump from using additional military force against Venezuela, a move which could derail the administration's plans to seize control of the country's oil exports, as reported by The Hill.

The measure, introduced by Republican Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky, was voted out of the Committee with support from fellow Republicans Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Susan Collins (Maine), Josh Hawley (Missouri), and Todd Young (Indiana), clearing the way for consideration on the Senate floor.

Lawmakers expect a vote for final passage as early as next week, though it could occur later on Thursday if senators agree to fast-track the process, The Hill reported.

Even if the resolution passes the Senate, it would still need approval from the House of Representatives, where a similar proposal narrowly failed last month. The measure would also almost certainly face a presidential veto, as reported by The Hill.

The resolution is co-sponsored by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (New York), along with Senators Tim Kaine (Virginia) and Adam Schiff (California), underscoring rare bipartisan opposition to the administration's approach toward Venezuela.

This comes days after the US launched a "large-scale strike" in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas on Saturday and captured its President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Maduro and Flores were flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement. They were indicted on charges of alleged "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies" in the Southern District of New York and are currently facing trial.

Following their capture, Trump said that Washington will run the country "until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition".

He said that the US action was aimed at bringing "outlaw dictator Nicolas Maduro to justice".

"We're going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition. We want peace, justice and liberty for the great people of Venezuela... We can't take a chance if somebody else takes over Venezuela, doesn't have the good of the Venezuelan people in mind. We're not going to let that happen. We are there now, but we are going to stay until such time as a proper transition takes place. We're going to run it essentially until such time," he said.

