US Senator Ossoff meet business leaders, political leaders in Mumbai

US Senator Jon Ossoff completed the Mumbai part of his eight-day trip to India after three successful days in the financial capital where he participated in a number of important government and business engagements, a statement released here said.On Thursday, Senator Ossoff met with political leaders and prominent business executives to discuss enhancing the US-India relationship.

To foster deeper economic ties and discuss foreign direct investment opportunities in Georgia in solar manufacturing and motor vehicles, Senator Ossoff met with Tata Sons Chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran and also discussed economic priorities and explored areas of mutual interest with the Mahindra Group's executive leadership, Anand Mahindra, Chairman, and Dr Anish Shah, CEO and Managing Director.

Currently, Tech Mahindra, a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group, employs nearly 600 people in Georgia.

Jon Ossoff also held a bilateral meeting with Poonam Mahajan, one of the youngest members of India's Parliament, to discuss their shared values and shared ideas about the work they do to better the lives of their constituents.

Senator Ossoff met with Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis to explore possible areas for collaboration and deepen economic ties between Georgia and Maharashtra.Furthermore, the US Senator also exchanged words with Kotak Mahindra Bank's Managing Director, Uday Kotak to discuss the future of India's economy and the global impact of the United States and India's fiscal policies, following which he met with Mumbai's civil society leaders to discuss their work to improve lives in their communities.Earlier on Wednesday, Ossoff participated in wide-ranging discussions hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) in India.

Ossoff continues to strengthen ties between the US and India. In June, Sen. Ossoff met with India's Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, to highlight opportunities for regular collaboration between the two countries-addressing the top concerns facing Georgia's Indian diaspora as he continues to strengthen ties between the US and India.

Earlier this month, he also shared a video message to the Indian people to celebrate the country's 75th anniversary of independence.Jon Ossoff is the Senior United States Senator from the state of Georgia. Elected in 2021, he serves on the robust Senate Judiciary; Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs; Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; and Rules Committees.

He also serves as Chairman of the Homeland Security Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor