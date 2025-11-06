US Shocker: Woman Throws Hot Coffee at McDonald’s Manager After Order Dispute In Michigan (Watch Video)

A woman was caught on camera throwing hot coffee at a manager of a local McDonald's.The Buena Vista Police Department is turning to the public to help identify the woman in the video that was shared on social media. The violent confrontation occurred after the woman claimed she waited for an hour for a canceled order. Footage captured by another customer shows the suspect demanding a refund and apology before cursing and flinging the hot drink, burning the manager’s back and arm. Police released the video on Facebook, and within minutes, citizens identified the 48-year old woman.