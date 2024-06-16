US Shooting: 10 People, Including Children, Shot at Rochester Hills Splash Pad in Michigan After Gunman Opens Fire (Watch Video)

At least 10 people were shot, including children, at a splash pad in Rochester Hills on Saturday after an unidentified gunman opened fire at the street side.

According to the information, a random man got out of a vehicle and unloaded 28 gunshots from a handgun, injuring 9 to 10 people on Sunday. The shooting occurred at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, 1585 E. Auburn Road, in Rochester Hills, according to the Rochester Police Department and Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

From Mayor Bryan K. Barnett:

"OCSO and RHFD are on the scene and the scene is secure. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through this. Prayers are with all those involved. We will share more updates as we have information,” said Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan K. Barnett.

According to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, the shooter drove his vehicle up to the water park along Auburn Road, got out of the vehicle, opened fire with a 9mm Glock semi-automatic handgun, reloaded, fired and then reloaded a second time, leaving three bullet magazines at the scene. Police later recovered the handgun and magazines.

Visuals From Shooting Site

Numerous Law enforcement along with SWAT has surrounded a mobile home where the shooter Suspect is to believe to be located after shooting up 9-10 people including children

⁰At this time, there is a heavy emergency response as… pic.twitter.com/qehgz2ra4S — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 16, 2024

Bouchard said there were nine or ten shooting victims with "varying kinds of injuries" but he did not know the medical conditions of the victims. One of the shooting victims was an eight-year-old child, Bouchard said.