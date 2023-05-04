US: Shooting at Atlanta medical facility leaves one dead

Washington, May 4 One person died and four others were sent to hospital after a shooting inside a medical facility in Atlanta of US' Georgia state.

Four shooting victims were transported to hospital for treatment while one was pronounced dead on scene.

The shooter has been identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, who is still at large.

Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims.

A manhunt for the shooter who opened fire inside the medical facility on Wednesday is underway, the the Atlanta Police Department said.

The Cobb County Police Department tweeted that officers are searching for the suspect after reports that he may have come to the county, located in the Atlanta metropolitan area, Xinhua news agency reported.

Portions of Cobb County that border Atlanta may see heavier than normal presence, the police department also wrote.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor