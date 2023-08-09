US: Sikh store owner’s courage foils robbery attempt

California [US], August 9 : A robbery attempt was successfully averted by the Sikh owner of a 7-Eleven store in California and a staff member in what was hailed as an act of bravery and self-defence. The remarkable incident was captured on camera and has now gone viral online, leaving viewers in awe of bravery, Khalsa Vox reported.

A masked robber broke into the shop, moved behind the cash register and stole a number of tobacco goods, including cigarettes, cigars, and vapes. In the footage, a bystander can be heard doubting that the store owners would do anything to stop the burglar as the robber callously threw the stolen goods into a trash can.

To everyone's amusement, however, the Sikh store owner and his employee immediately took action, as per Khalsa Vox.

They showed extraordinary ability and tenacity to defend their store and possessions, as they swiftly wrestled the robber to the ground, the report stated.

The Sikh man fearlessly challenged the thief, putting an immediate end to the theft attempt. The burglar begged for mercy as the altercation got more intense, realising he had chosen the wrong establishment to loot, the report added.

The spectator, who recorded the footage, was heard encouraging the store owner to keep going with his attempt to tackle the robber. Overwhelmed and in agony, the criminal ultimately gave up, conceding defeat and declaring his decision to cease the robbery, according to Khalsa Vox.

Surprisingly, after dealing with the robber, the Sikh business owners showed compassion. Instead of contacting the police, they permitted the offender to safely exit the store, according to the report.

Social media users have praised the Sikh store owner's bravery and sense of justice in conversations about the incident.

Some argued that the owner would have offered assistance if the thief had entered the business with legitimate requirements, such as a need for food or medicine, as it is typical in Sikh tradition to provide free meals through communal kitchens in gurudwaras (Sikh temples of worship), Khalsa Vox reported.

