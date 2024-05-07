US soldier detained in Russia on theft charges, White House confirms

Washington, DC [US], May 7 : The White House has said that it is "aware" of the case of a US soldier detained in Russia on suspicion of theft.

In a White House press briefing on Monday (local time), National Security Spokesperson John Kirby made the remarks while responding to a media query on whether the US administration is aware of the report.

"Certainly, it's a better question put to our DoD (department of defence) colleagues. But we are aware of this case," Kirby told reporters during the White House briefing.

The US soldier was detained in Russia last week on suspicion of theft and is currently being held in pre-trial detention, CNN reported, citing two US officials on Monday.

According to the officials, the soldier, a staff sergeant, was taken into custody by Russian authorities on May 2. They said he was stationed in South Korea and chose to visit Russia on his own initiative.

The US Embassy in Moscow is also seeking consular access to the soldier and has informed his family of his detention, as per the officials.

This isn't the first incident, wherein a US national has been kept in detention in Moscow.

Many Americans have been jailed in Russia previously as well, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former Marine Paul Whelan. The US State Department has time and again called it wrongful detention, according to CNN.

Another soldier stationed in South Korea was detained when he voluntarily entered North Korea in July of last year.

Travis King, the US Army private who fled to North Korea, was charged by the US Army with a total of eight crimes, including desertion.

King was charged with a series of other alleged offences, including possession of child pornography, assaulting fellow soldiers, and disobeying a superior officer, according to CNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor