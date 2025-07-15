US: State of Emergency Declared in New Jersey as Flash Flooding Hits Several Areas; New York City Subway Stations Flooded

Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms battered parts of the US on Monday, July 14, triggering a flash flood warning in New York City and prompting New Jersey to declare a state of emergency. Rods are flooded in deep knee water, which has disrupted road and airport traffic. People's lives came to a standstill in New Jersey as the weather department declared a flash flood warning.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency as flash floods and heavy rainfall hit normal life. Several roads and homes were flooded. He argued that citizens should stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Basement apartment residents were asked to prepare to evacuate.

🚨🇺🇸BREAKING: FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS ACROSS NYC TRI-STATE



Multiple flash flood warnings were issued Monday afternoon for New York City and surrounding counties as intense storms threaten dangerous driving conditions.



Affected areas include Staten Island, Rockland, Westchester,… pic.twitter.com/TDoLZbJCqQ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 14, 2025

“If you live in a basement apartment, stay alert. Flash flooding can happen with little warning, including overnight,” New York City emergency management said on X. “Keep a phone, flashlight, and Go Bag nearby. Be ready to move to higher ground.”

Here's what radar looks like currently.



Flooding is New York City’s top public health threat, and it strikes fast. Flash floods can turn streets into rivers and fill basements within minutes. These floods often come with little or no warning and can be deadly. Basement… pic.twitter.com/A5bvdyVWR3 — NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) July 14, 2025

Also Read | Trump visits Texas flooded area, dismissing criticism on alerts.

By 7:30 pm, parts of Staten Island had received 1.7 inches of rainfall, and 1.5 inches in Manhattan's Chelsea neighbourhood. More rain was expected overnight. The NWS warned that rain could fall at rates of up to 2 to 3 inches per hour, with some areas receiving up to 6 inches in total.

Our crews were on the scene in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, where they witnessed a dramatic water rescue unfold.



A flash flood warning is still in effect as downpours soak parts of Tri-State Area. https://t.co/GPdoGdfJTUpic.twitter.com/qM83uP8t9H — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) July 15, 2025

Road traffic and air transport services were affected. Several flights were cancelled and delayed due to waterlogging on the runway and low visibility. LaGuardia and Newark Liberty airports reported delays and disruptions, while John F. Kennedy Airport warned of potential issues. Substantial flooding shut down sections of major roads.

Flooding continues today at the 28th Street subway train Station in Manhattan - New York City.

🔸New Jersey highways are also getting pummeled w/ rain & flood.

⛈️🌊#Weather#NYC#nature#NJ#RAWpic.twitter.com/BGvoEHVILV — Just Lookin 🪙 (@JustLookingMon) July 15, 2025

Queens subway stations in New York City reported flooding. Train services were severely affected, and the Staten Island Railway suspended service in both directions in the southern part of the borough due to high water levels.