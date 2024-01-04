U.S. Statehouses Evacuated Amidst Bomb Threats: Authorities Confirm Hoaxes

Statehouses across the United States were briefly evacuated on Wednesday, January 3rd, after receiving emailed bomb threats. Officials later confirmed the threats to be hoaxes, sparking concern over a recent rise in attacks on public buildings. The threats led to evacuations in nine states: Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, and Montana. No explosives were found in any of the buildings.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released a statement acknowledging the threats but stressing they were not deemed credible: "While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, the FBI takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk." The bureau confirmed collaboration with state and federal agencies to gather information.

Local officials confirmed receipt of the threats and subsequent evacuations. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear tweeted that the state capitol was evacuated after a threat targeting the Secretary of State's Office. Beshear thanked first responders and promised further updates. A similar email was received in Connecticut, prompting an evacuation of the state capitol. "The email, which apparently was sent to numerous states, claimed to have placed multiple explosives in the Capitol building," said Scott Driscoll of the Connecticut state capitol police.

Concerns of Rising Threats

This incident is the latest in a string of threats and attacks targeting public buildings in the United States. On Tuesday, a gunman fired shots and started a fire inside the Colorado Supreme Court building before being apprehended. Initial reports suggested a link to the court's recent ruling against former President Donald Trump, but authorities later denied any connection.

These events raise concerns about the rising trend of targeting public institutions and the potential for serious consequences. Increased vigilance and coordinated efforts by law enforcement agencies are crucial to ensure the safety of public officials and citizens.