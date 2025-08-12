US Steel Plant Blast: Two Dead, 10 Injured in Clairton Coke Works Explosion in Pennsylvania

At least two were killed and ten others were injured in an explosion in Pennsylvania Clairton Coke Works blast on Monday, August 11. The body of the second worker was found in debris at the site after a search operation, which stretched into the evening.

Local police said that one more body was found at the site and ten others are receiving treatment at the hospital. The explosion destroyed part of the plant. Local administration issued an order instructing residents within a one-mile radius of the blast site to keep their windows and doors closed over air pollution fears triggered by the resulting fire, which was lifted on Monday evening.

Also Read | Texas Shooting: 3 Killed Outside Target Store in Austin; Suspect Gunman Arrested.

The cause of the blast is yet to be confirmed, and an investigation is underway. According to the BBC report, five injured persons out of ten are in a critical but stable condition, while the rest have been released from the hospital. No other workers are missing.

Visuals From Blast Site

BREAKING: Mass casualty incident declared as EMS resources respond to explosion at U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works in Pennsylvania. - WPXI-TV Pittsburgh



Video: Ava Rash/WTAE pic.twitter.com/pTCCAy7x3x — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) August 11, 2025

The plant manufactures the largest amount of coking in North America, and is located about 15 miles (24km) south of Pittsburgh. One of the victims was identified as 39-year-old Timothy Quinn. His sister Trisha told reporters he was a father of three from Fitz Henry in nearby Westmoreland County. The second person killed has not been publicly identified.

The plant is a major producer of coke, a coal-based fuel used in the production of steel. According to US Steel, about 1,300 employees work at the facility.