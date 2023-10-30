US strikes construction material trucks on Syrian-Iraqi border

Damscus, Oct 30 US airstrikes hit truckloads of construction materials on the Syrian-Iraqi border early Monday, and in retaliation a US military base in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour was attacked, media reports said.

According to the Lebanese al-Mayadeen TV, seven trucks transporting construction materials were targeted by US bombings in eastern Syria, near the border with Iraq, Xinhua news agency reported.

In response, 15 rockets were fired, likely by "pro-Iran" fighters operating in the area, targeting a US base in the al-Omar oil field on the outskirts of Deir al-Zour, said the report.

Meanwhile, there were reports of explosions at a US base in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province on Sunday night.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor