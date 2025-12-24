US Supreme Court refuses deployment of National Guard in Chicago

Washington DC [US], December 24 : The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday (local time) refused the deployment of the National Guard in Chicago over the objection of Illinois officials, amid doubt on the viability of such deployments in other cities, the New York Times reported.

The preliminary order barred the Trump administration from directing a state-based military force to the Chicago area, where an immigration enforcement drive had triggered arrests and confrontations between residents and federal authorities.

The court declined to grant the president wide-ranging discretion to deploy the military in American cities.

The New York Times reported that at this stage in the case, the court said the Trump administration had not shown that the statute at issue "permits the president to federalise the Guard in the exercise of inherent authority to protect federal personnel and property in Illinois."

Three conservative justices, Clarence Thomas, Samuel A Alito Jr and Neil M Gorsuch, dissented.

Donald Trump had earlier ordered the National Guard to Portland, Los Angeles, and Washington DC.

Federal law allows the president to federalise the National Guard without the permission of state officials in certain circumstances, including in cases of "rebellion or danger of a rebellion" against the government or when law enforcement cannot execute US law.

An appeals court in Washington had allowed troops to remain in the US' capital while litigation continues, citing the city's unique status as a federal district.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon decided in November to withdraw several out-of-state soldiers from Illinois and Oregon, while keeping local troops activated.

This comes in the backdrop of street protests against the National Guard and incidents of violence in Washington, including a targeted attack on November 26 in which two National Guard personnel were assaulted, leaving one dead and another critically injured.

