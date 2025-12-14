US: Suspect at large after multiple shootings reported at Brown University in Rhode Island

Rhode Island [US], December 14 : Multiple shootings were reported at Brown University in the US state of Rhode Island on Saturday (local time), with law enforcement actively searching for the suspect, authorities said.

The university and local agencies have urged students, staff, and the public to avoid the area and follow safety instructions.

In a series of alerts, Brown University's emergency notification system, BrownUAlert, warned of an active shooter near the Barus & Holley Engineering building, which is the undergraduate Computer Lab for students enrolled in the engineering courses.

"Lock doors, silence phones and stay hidden until further notice. Remember: RUN, if you are in the affected location, evacuate safely if you can; HIDE, if evacuation is not possible, take cover; FIGHT, as a last resort, take action to protect yourself. Stay tuned for further safety information," the alert stated.

The university later reported additional gunfire near Governor Street and advised the community to continue sheltering in place while law enforcement, including the ATF, coordinated their response.

"Urgent: Report of shots fired near Governor Street. Continue to shelter in place. Stay clear. Law enforcement responding," the university stated.

The Providence Police took to X and stated that "multiple shots" were reported in the area of the university.

"Multiple shots in the area of Brown University. This is an active investigation. Please shelter in place or avoid the area until further notice," it stated.

The ATF Boston also confirmed that its agents were responding and requested the public to stay clear and follow instructions from local and state authorities.

"ATF agents are responding to the Brown University active shooter incident. Law enforcement requests the public to stay out of the area and follow directions of local and state authorities," it stated in its post on X.

Reacting to the incident, US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, stating that the FBI is currently at the scene of the incident.

"I have been briefed on the shooting that took place at Brown University in Rhode Island. The FBI is on the scene," Trump said.

"God bless the victims and the families of the victims!" he added.

The FBI Boston field office stated that it is providing assistance as well as resources to the law enforcement agency in Rhode Island.

"FBI Boston is assisting our law enforcement partners in Rhode Island with any and all available resources, including evidence response, investigative and tactical support, as well as victim assistance," FBI Boston stated in a post on X.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee urged residents to monitor official channels and stay clear of the area, stating on X, "We are actively monitoring the shooting at Brown University. Our teams at RI State Police and Rhode Island EMA are working closely with local law enforcement. Praying for our community."

State Attorney General Keith Hoffmann expressed shock at the incident, saying, "I am sickened by reports of a mass shooting at Brown University. It is devastating to see this kind of senseless violence strike our community. My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, the Brown community, and the police and other first responders responding to this horrific attack."

Brown University is a private Ivy League research institution and ranks among the oldest centres of higher education in the US.

According to CNN's analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive, Education Week, and Everytown for Gun Safety, more than 70 school shootings have occurred in the United States this year.

