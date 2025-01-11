US-Taiwan Working Group meets to expand Taiwan's participation in international forums

Washington DC (US), January 11 : Officials from the US and Taiwan held consultations in Washington on Wednesday to expand Taiwan's meaningful participation in the United Nations system and other international forums. The details of the meeting were shared by the US Department of State on Saturday.

In the press statement issued by the US Department of State it was noted, "On January 8, 2025, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) convened representatives of the U.S. Department of State and the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs for consultations in Washington on expanding Taiwan's meaningful participation in the United Nations system and in other international forums. This discussion focused on near-term opportunities to support Taiwan's expanded participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA) and other global public health bodies, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), as well as Taiwan's meaningful participation in non-UN international, regional, and multilateral organizations."

The press release noted that the participants exchanged views on addressing global challenges, such as global public health, aviation safety, environmental protection, and transnational crime.

American representatives underscored Taiwan's exceptional expertise and valuable contributions in these critical areas, particularly in health, aviation safety and security, environmental protection, and law enforcement cooperation. They reiterated America's commitment to Taiwan's meaningful participation at the World Health Organization and ICAO, the press statement by the Department of State noted.

It was observed that all participants recognized the importance of working closely with partners who share concerns about attempts to exclude Taiwan from the international community.

The press statement concluded with, "U.S. support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in international fora is in line with our one China policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances."

