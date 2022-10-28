US: Three Indian students die in car mishap in Massachusetts

Three students from India died in a car accident in the Sheffield town of the US state of Massachusetts, Berkshire District Attorney's Office said.

State and local police are still investigating a two motor vehicle collision that killed three and hospitalized five people Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on Tuesday morning at approximately 5:30 am, a Toyota Sienna and a Chevrolet Silverado collided on Route 7 near Pike Road in Berkshire county.

Three occupants of the Sienna, 27-year-old Prem Kumar Reddy Goda, 22-year-old Pavani Gullapally, and 22-year-old Sai Narasimha Patamsetti, died on scene.

"The State Police Detective Unit notified family members and/or designees of the decedents and the Consulate General of India, New York," District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

"Law Enforcement identified the occupants of the Sienna as international college students, six studying at the University of New Haven and one at Sacred Heart University. The operator of the Silverado lives in Sheffield," it added.

The Sheffield Police Department and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office are investigating the circumstances of the collision.

( With inputs from ANI )

