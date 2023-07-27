US ties with Niger will depend on democratic governance, rule of law: US State Secy Antony Blinken

Washington [US], July 27 : US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday spoke to Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum and stressed that Washington's further cooperation with Niamey will depend on further democratic governance, rule of law and human rights.

"Secretary Blinken underscored that the strong US economic and security partnership with Niger depends on the continuation of democratic governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights," read the US State Department press release.

Blinken conveyed the unwavering support of the United States for President Mohamed Bazoum and Niger’s democracy. He emphasized that the United States condemns the efforts to "seize power by force and overturn the constitutional order."

"He emphasized that the United States stands with the Nigerien people and regional and international partners in condemning this effort to seize power by force and overturn the constitutional order," the press release said.

Meanwhile, soldiers in Niger claimed to have removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power late on Wednesday, hours after members of the presidential guard detained the politician at his official residence, reported Al Jazeera.

Earlier, Matthew Miller, State Department Spokesperson said in a statement, "We call for the immediate release of President Mohamed Bazoum and respect for the rule of law and public safety," (local time).

"We are monitoring the situation closely and are in communication with the US Embassy in Niamey," he added.

Security forces took the Niger President Mohamed Bazoum hostage in his presidential palace, the Niger’s presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Some members of the presidential guard had started an “anti-republican” movement “in vain” and the army and national guard were ready to attack those involved in the “mood swing” if the movement did not end, reported Al Jazeera.

It also said that President Bazoum and his family were well after security sources said presidential guards were holding Bazoum inside the presidential palace in Niamey, the capital.

According to the presidency and security officials, ministries close to the palace have also been blocked off, making it impossible for palace employees to enter their workplaces. However, there was calm in other areas of Niamey.

The staff within the palace, according to a presidential official, did not have access to their offices.

Bazoum and his family were safe, the Niger presidency office said in a statement on Wednesday, though it was not immediately apparent if he was inside or what was going on.

Earlier, African Union Commission also “strongly” condemned what he called a coup attempt “by members of the military acting in total betrayal of their republican duty”.

West Africa’s 15-nation regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) called for Bazoum’s immediate and unconditional release and warned that all those involved would be held responsible for his safety.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tweeted, "I condemn in the strongest terms any effort to seize power by force and to undermine democratic governance, peace & stability in Niger. The @UN stands by the Government and the people of Niger."

The 2021 election that saw Bazoum elected president marked the first democratic transfer of power in a country that has experienced four military takeovers since gaining independence from France in 1960.

Since 2020, there have been four military coups in Burkina Faso and Mali, two nearby countries.

