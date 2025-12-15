US: Two Elderly People Found Dead at Film Director Rob Reiner’s Los Angeles Residence

Two elderly people were found dead inside a Los Angeles Brentwood home owned by film director and actor Rob Reiner, according to NBCLA, with several law enforcement officers at the site. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a man and a woman were found inside the house aged between 78 and 68 years old.

According to reports, the LA Fire Department responded to a residence on Chadbourne Avenue at around 3.30 pm on Sunday, December 14. LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division took over the case, with a significant police presence at the scene Sunday evening.

Also Read | US Congressman warns India ties cooling over tariffs, China challenge.

Neighbours said Reiner and his wife live in the home, and property records indicate they own the home.