US Shooting: Two Officers Shot Dead in New York’s Salina; Suspect Shooter Killed

New York [US], April 15 : As incidents related to gun violence continue to spike in the US, a police officer and a sheriff's deputy were shot dead in another heinous act of killing in New York on Sunday in the town of Salina, Fox News reported, citing the officials.

The suspect was also killed in the incident, which took place at a house in the area of Darien Drive at around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday. Salina is a town in Onondaga County, New York, United States. Notably, officers were responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in Syracuse, which led them to the Salina house, where they were shot.

Onondaga County Sheriff Tobias Shelley identified the two officers who died, as a deputy and a Syracuse police officer, Fox News reported, citing WSYR-TV. However, their names have not been disclosed. Shelley stated that there is no direct threat to the neighborhood, and the location is secure as of now. Further details are awaited as the investigation is underway.

