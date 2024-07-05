US-UK coalition launches 3 airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

Sanaa, July 5 Warplanes of the US-UK coalition launched three airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen's Red Sea province of Hodeidah, according to the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV and witnesses.

Al-Masirah TV reported that the strikes hit the northwestern district of Alluhayah and the southern district of Bayt al-Faqih in the province on Thursday.

Locals said the strikes hit mobile military targets of the Houthi group, reports Xinhua news agency.

The US-UK coalition has not yet commented on the strikes.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the US Central Command said its forces destroyed two radar sites in the Houthi-controlled areas and two Houthi drone boats in the Red Sea.

The Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, began in November last year to launch anti-ship ballistic missiles and armed drones at what they said were Israeli-linked ships transiting the Red Sea to show solidarity with the Palestinians under attack by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the US-UK naval coalition stationed in the waters has since January conducted air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets in an attempt to deter the group from further attacks.

However, the Houthis retaliated by expanding their attacks on US and UK commercial vessels and naval ships.

