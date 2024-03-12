US, UK conduct 3 airstrikes in Yemen's port

Sanaa, March 12 Warplanes of the US and Britain conducted at least three airstrikes in Yemen's Hodeidah port city, the media reported.

The strikes hit in the Ras Issa area of al-Salif district, northwest of the city, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV said on Monday without providing further information.

Hodeidah's residents said on social media that the strikes targeted Houthi militants in the Houthi-controlled sea military base in Ras Issa, Xinhua news agency reported.

The coalition has not commented yet on the fresh strikes.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have increasingly targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, which they claim is in retaliation for Israeli strikes in Gaza.

In response, the US and Britain launched air and missile strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen starting in mid-January. However, rather than deterring or degrading the rebels' capabilities, these strikes appear to have prompted further escalation from the Houthi forces.

--IANS

int/khz

