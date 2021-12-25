US Vice President Kamala Harris talk about her biggest failures, as serving the country

It's been a year since, Kamala Harris serving United States as a vice president, as soon the took over the office Kamala visited to several countries, in order to tie good relations with other countries.



Kamala is going to appear on TV for her latest interview, where she talked about her biggest failures as a vice president though the episode is going to telecast on Sunday but the promos and short clips are so in discussion.

In the short clip, it is been seen that the interviewer is asking vice president about her biggest failure, to which Harris replied "To not get out of (Washington) DC more."



She further said "I mean, and I actually mean that sincerely for a number of reasons. You know, I, we, the president and I came in, you know, Covid had already started. It was, the pandemic had started. And when we came in, we really couldn’t travel."

.@VP Harris admits that her biggest failure is not leaving DC more due to COVID: “My biggest concern is I don't ever want to be in a bubble when it comes to being aware of and in touch with what people need at any given moment.”



She also quoted "You know, a large part of the relationship that he and I have built has been being in this, you know, together in the same office for hours on end, doing Zooms or whatever because we couldn’t get out of DC, and on issues that are about fighting for anything from voting rights to child care, to one of the issues that I care deeply about, maternal health,”.

Harrish recently spending her holidays in Los Angeles. She was also tested positive for Covid but later on Wednesday she tested negative.