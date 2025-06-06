US Vice President Vance totally supportive of India's stand on Pahalgam and aftermath: Shashi Tharoor calls meeting "excellent"

Washington, DC [US], June 6 : Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading an all-party delegation to the US, called the meeting with US Vice President JD Vance "excellent." He said that Vance was supportive of India's stand on Pahalgam and its aftermath and accepted India's right to respond.

Tharoor stated that delegation and Vance discussed areas of future collaboration in other areas, including Artificial Intelligence (AI). He mentioned that Vance was very warm and had warm memories of his visit to India.

On delegation's meeting with Vance, he said, "We had a wonderful meeting with Vice President Vance. He was warm, welcoming, had warm memories of his visit to India, totally supportive of our stand on Pahalgam and the aftermath and accepting our right to respond as we did. Then we talked about areas of future collaboration in other areas, including AI, and very positive vibes as it were throughout the meeting. So, I would say that we got our messages across. I would not want to go into the details. Equally, we got back a tremendous amount of positive energy from him, so it was an excellent meeting from our point of view."

Indian Embassy in the US stated that the discussion between two sides focused on strengthening the India-US partnership, including cooperation in counter-terrorism.

"The All Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Dr. @ShashiTharoor called on Vice President JD Vance @VP this morning. The conversation focused on strengthening the India - US partnership including cooperation in counter-terrorism domain," Indian Embassy in the US posted on X.

Shashi Tharoor shared the meeting details in a post on X. He noted that deliberations took place on various important issues, including counter-terrorism and enhancing technological cooperation between the two countries.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Excellent meeting with Vice President @JDVance today in Washington D.C. with our delegation. We had comprehensive discussions covering a wide array of critical issues, from counter-terrorism efforts to enhancing technological cooperation. A truly constructive & productive exchange for strengthening India-US strategic partnership, with a great meeting of minds. #IndiaUS #Diplomacy #StrategicPartnership."

Shashi Tharoor is leading the all-party delegation which includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), GM Harish Balayogi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejasvi Surya (BJP), and Bhubaneswar Kalita (all from the BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.

The all-party delegation reached the US after completing their visit to Brazil. The purpose of the visit is to brief key US stakeholders on Operation Sindoor, India's diplomatic effort launched to combat terrorism and disinformation following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a statement by the Indian Embassy on June 4, the all-party delegation met the leadership of the House Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans in the 119th Congress, including the co-chairs Rep. Ro Khanna and Rep. Rich McCormick and the vice co-chairs Rep. Andy Barr and Rep. Marc Veasey.

The delegation also met the leadership of the House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) in a special high-power meeting hosted by Committee Chairman RepresentativeBrian Mast and Ranking Member Representative Gregory Meeks.

Also, in attendance were HFAC's South and Central Asia Subcommittee Chairman Representative Bill Huizenga, Ranking Member Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove, and HFAC's East Asia and Pacific Subcommittee Chairperson Representative Young Kim and Ranking Member Representative Ami Bera.

As per the Embassy, in a separate interaction, members of the delegation also met with Rep. Lisa McClain, Chairwoman of the House Republican Conference for the 119th Congress- the highest-ranking woman in Congress and the delegation had also interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora. The delegation also interacted with Indian diaspora in the US.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, which claimed 26 lives and injured several others.

The Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. India and Pakistan agreed for a cessation of hostilities on May 10.

