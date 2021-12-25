US waiver on in-person interview 'great move', says Philadelphia based H-1B visa holder

An H-1B visa holder from Philadelphia on Friday (local time) hailed US State Department waiver on in-person interview requirement for some work-visa categories - H-1B, L-1 and O-1 and termed it as "great move."

Sharing his experiences with ANI, Prashant Pushkarna said, "I think it's a great move by US State Department. I can share my personal experience. I got married last month. My wife and I are both here on H-1B visas and we wanted to travel back to India for our marriage but we could not do that because my wife, would have to get a visa stamped in order to re-enter the US and she was looking for an online appointment in India."

"But, she did not find any appointment and we had to get married here. Now, I feel that we can travel back to India, meet all our relatives without worry, me and her getting stuck in India," he added.

Pushkarna was happy over the fact that after the waiver, many people coming from small towns and villages of India will not have to travel to US Consulates offices located in big cities.

"This also means that people in India, who are hailing from small towns and villages, won't have to travel big cities where US Consulate Offices are located. They could just send in their documents and get their visas stamped," said Philadelphia-based visa holder.

He also said that Consulate officials now can process more H-1B visas.

"That's a great option and I also feel that the Consulate officials in India would have more time. They will be able to process more numbers of visas because they won't have to take in-person interviews. It's a great move and we really welcome that," he added.

Amid growing concerns of the COVID-19 surge, the US on Thursday (local time) had temporarily dropped an in-person interview requirement for some work-visa categories - H-1B, L-1 and O-1.

Applicants for H-1B, L-1 and O-1 visas applying from abroad are not required to do an in-person interview at a US consulate, typically the final step before a visa is issued. Those categories represent the most common visa types companies use to attract high-skilled talent from abroad.

The consular officers are now temporarily authorized, through December 31, 2022, to waive in-person interviews for certain individual petition-based non-immigrant work visas and their qualifying derivatives in the following categories: Persons in Specialty Occupations (H-1B visas), Trainee or Special Education Visitors (H-3 visas), Intracompany Transferees (L visas), Individuals with Extraordinary Ability or Achievement (O visas), Athletes, Artists, and Entertainers (P visas), and Participants in International Cultural Exchange Programs (Q visas), added US State Department release.

( With inputs from ANI )

