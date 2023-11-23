US warship shoots down drones launched from Yemen

Washington, Nov 23 The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that an American warship which was on patrol in the Red Sea, shot down "multiple one-way attack drones launched from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen".

In a post on X early Wednesday morning, the CENTCOM said: "On the morning of November 23, the USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) shot down multiple one-way attack drones launched from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen.

"The drones were shot down while the US warship was on patrol in the Red Sea. The ship and crew sustained no damage or injury."

The development comes amid increased tensions in the Red Sea region since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on October 7, with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels claiming to have fired ballistic missiles and drones toward Israel.

On Sunday, the Galaxy Leader cargo ship was hijacked by the Houthis in the Red Sea with about 25 crew members on board.

The US demands “the immediate release” of the cargo ship and crew seized by the Houthis in the Red Sea, State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said Monday.

