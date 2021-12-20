US, West allies lambasts at outcome of Hong Kong polls, express grave concerns over erosion of democratic elements

Noting the outcome of the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong, the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand have expressed grave concerns over the erosion of democratic elements of the Special Administrative Region's electoral system.

"We, the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, and the United States Secretary of State, noting the outcome of the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong, express our grave concern over the erosion of democratic elements of the Special Administrative Region's electoral system," read a joint statement released by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Actions that undermine Hong Kong's rights, freedoms and a high degree of autonomy are threatening our shared wish to see Hong Kong succeed," the statement added.

Since the handover, candidates with diverse political views have contested elections in Hong Kong. Yesterday's election has reversed this trend.

Emphasising that the overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system introduced earlier this year reduced the number of directly elected seats, the Ministers said that it established a new vetting process to severely restrict the choice of candidates on the ballot paper.

"These changes eliminated any meaningful political opposition. Meanwhile, many of the city's opposition politicians - most notably the majority of the NSL 47 - remain in prison pending trial, with others in exile overseas," the statement read.

Expressing grave concerns at the wider chilling effect of the National Security Law, Foreign Minister said that the growing restrictions on freedom of speech and freedom of assembly are concerning and being felt across civil society.

The leaders said that NGOs, trade unions and human rights organizations not supportive of the government's agenda have been forced to disband or leave, while media freedoms are being curtailed at pace.

Referring to the possibilities of stability in the region, the ministers said that protecting space for peaceful alternative views is the most effective way to ensure the stability and prosperity of Hong Kong.

"We urge the People's Republic of China to act in accordance with its international obligations to respect protected rights and fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong, including those guaranteed under the Sino-British Joint Declaration," the leaders said.

The criticism came as pro- Beijing candidates have swept to victory in Hong Kong's Legislative Council election amid low voting turnout under amended electoral laws. The election was the first in Hong Kong since Beijing amended electoral laws to reduce the number of directly elected legislators and vet candidates to ensure that only those loyal to China could run, reported Al Jazeera. Some 30.2 per cent of eligible voters cast their ballots in Sunday's election, a figure that is almost half that of the previous legislative poll in 2016.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor