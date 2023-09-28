US woman on indefinite search for biological parents in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 28 : A US woman Mahogany Rakhi, who was adopted by an American woman 21 years ago from an orphanage here has started an indefinite search for her biological parents.

Mahogany Rakhi who was found abandoned at the Charbagh Railway Station in 2000 in Lucknow was taken to the orphanage, Lilavati Munsi Bal Greh, by the Railway officials where she was officially adopted by the US-based woman Carol Minitonka, who took her back to Minnesota, America.

Mahogany, returned to India 19 days ago after her American foster mother died. To know more about her biological family, her identity, and roots in Lucknow, the American started search for her real parents.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Mahogany alleged that she was mentally and physically abused by her foster mother which made her life a living hell.

Mahagony said that her foster mother later told her that she was adopted which made her worry about her roots. After the death of Carol in 2016 she searched her apartment and got evidence and paperwork that she was adopted from Lucknow.

Mahogany accompanied by her best friend Christopher came to Lucknow in search of her biological parents or family connections so that she could know her roots and take care of her family.

In her first step towards finding her parents, Mahogany went to the orphanage but was told that there were no records and that she could find them at the Uttar Pradesh Council for Child Welfare. At the Council's office, Mahogany was able to see her case files but could not record them.

She also went to the Charbagh Railway Station but found that they didn't have any records from the past five years. "The local police are not helping me unless I get the US government's permission," she said.

Mahogany and her friend Christopher said that they are in India on a visit visa which is ending on October 9 and they are hoping that in the meantime they get any clue or otherwise Mahogany will come again in search of her parents.

Praising Chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the women empowerment program run by the state, they said they are hopeful that the CM and his government will also help Mahogany in finding her family.

