USD 1 million Indian aid reaches landslide-hit Papua New Guinea; Minister thanks PM Modi

Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], June 14 : The USD 1 million worth of humanitarian assistance sent by India for landslide victims in Papua New Guinea reached the disaster-hit country on Friday.

The Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Assistance (HADR) was received by PNG Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko, PNG Defence Minister Billy Joseph, and several other officials, at the Port Moresby airport today.

"US$ 1 million HADR relief assistance, for victims of landslides in Enga province, from India reached Port Moresby airport; received by H.E. Justin Tkatchenko, PNG Foreign Minister, Dr. Billy Joseph, Defence Minister, Secy, PNG Dept of Foreign Affairs Mr. Wohengu & Enga Provincial Admr Tsaka. High Commr Inbasekar S handed over material to @TkatchenkoMP who felicitated @DrSJaishankar India for timely help. Relief will be dispatched to Wabag shortly. Vishvabandhu in action!" the Indian Embassy in Papua New Guinea posted on X.

Foreign Minister Tkatchenko thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and the people of India for the assistance.

"Thank you PM Modi, EAM Dr S Jaishankar, the Government and the People of India. We will ensure India's USD 1 million Relief Assistance for landslide-devastated Maip Mulitaka area, Enga Province gets to our people," he told reporters at the airport.

Earlier on May 28, India announced immediate relief assistance worth USD 1 million for Papua New Guinea. India expressed solidarity by announcing relief assistance to the island country which was hit by a massive landslide in Enga Province, burying hundreds of people and causing major destruction and loss of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences and conveyed India's readiness to extend all possible support and assistance to the Pacific island country in its time of difficulty.

India has throughout stood by Papua New Guinea during times of difficulty and devastation caused by natural disasters, including in the wake of the earthquake in 2018 and volcanic eruptions in 2019 and 2023.

The landslide hit the Enga region in northern Papua New Guinea, claiming the lives of over 670 people, CNN reported citing estimates from the Chief of Mission for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in the island nation.

As many as 2,000 people were feared to have been buried in a landslide, according to Papua New Guinea's National Disaster Centre. Over 150 houses in Yambali village were buried in debris, according to the officials.

