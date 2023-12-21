Users unable to access X after global outage
By ANI | Published: December 21, 2023 11:59 AM2023-12-21T11:59:58+5:302023-12-21T12:00:04+5:30
New Delhi [India], December 21 : The users of microblogging platform 'X' and X Pro were not able to ...
New Delhi [India], December 21 : The users of microblogging platform 'X' and X Pro were not able to access the platform after it suffered a global outage on Thursday, Reuters reported citing the Downdetector.com, an outage tracking website.
The users on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) were not able to view posts on the site.
They were not able to access the platform with a message that said, "Welcome to X!", according to Reuters.
On X Pro, the old TweetDeck, users experienced loading problems and ran into a pop-up display, "Waiting for posts."
Access problems with X and X Pro were reported by over 47,000 US customers, based on data from Downdetector.
Further details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app