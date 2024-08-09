USIBC to organise India Ideas Summit in New Delhi on September 12

Washington, DC [US], August 9 : The US-India Business Council (USIBC) will be organising USIBC's India Ideas Summit in Delhi on September 12, where both nations' governments will discuss what the bilateral relationship will look like in 2047, the year which will mark 100th anniversary of India's independence.

President of the US-India Business Council (USIBC), Atul Keshap, on Friday, announced that the USIBC's India Ideas Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 12.

"I am talking to you from the roof of the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, DC. On September 12 in New Delhi, India, we are going to host USIBC's India Ideas Summit," he said.

Keshap further emphasised that the Summit will bring together the leading companies of India and the US, along with visionaries and thought leaders.

"We're going to bring together the leading companies of America and India, and we're also going to bring together the governments of India and the United States, and visionaries and thought leaders to talk about what the US-India relationship will look like in 2047, the 100th anniversary of India's independence," he added.

Underscoring the importance of semiconductors, AI, cybersecurity and defence, the USIBC President said that it is important to articulate what that vision is going to look like in real terms.

"We, of course, know the importance of semiconductors, of cybersecurity, of defence, collaboration, of Artificial Intelligence, and all the other high trust elements of our economic and strategic and technological convergence. What's important is to articulate what that vision is going to look like in real terms," he noted.

USIBC President Keshap invited everyone to join at the Summit in the national capital.

"That's why I invite you cordially to join us in Delhi on September 12 at the India Ideas Summit. Before we celebrate next year our 50th anniversary, we're going to have some wonderful discussions, some great ideas. See you then in New Delhi," he said.

Earlier this year, the US Chamber of Commerce's US-India Business Council (USIBC) announced the launch of its Artificial Intelligence Task Force (AI-TF), calling it a pivotal step in aligning the leadership of India and the US on artificial intelligence.

Notably, the USIBC represents hundreds of top global companies operating across the United States, India, and the Indo-Pacific. Through their flagship offices in Washington, DC and New Delhi and their presence across both nations, USIBC works with its members to identify and advance key policy priorities.

