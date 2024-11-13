Uyghur advocates press for stronger enforcement of forced labor laws and Xinjiang recognition

Washington DC [US], November 13: After President-elect Donald Trump's victory, leaders within the Uyghur American community are urging the US to refocus on the human rights violations in Xinjiang, the north-western region of China where Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities have faced severe oppression.

Advocates are calling on Trump to build upon his administration's earlier actions on behalf of Uyghur rights, citing the positive impact of his first-term policies in challenging China's abuses. Under Trump, the U.S. officially classified China's actions in Xinjiang as genocide, imposing sanctions on Chinese officials and entities linked to widespread human rights violations, including mass detentions, forced labour, and sterilizations as reported by Voice of America.

Despite China's denial of these allegations, framing its policies as efforts to combat extremism and terrorism, Nury Turkel, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and former chairman of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, highlighted the strong bipartisan support for Uyghur rights in the US.

According to the report he emphasized that these issues have broader national security implications, noting, "Uyghur rights concerns extend beyond typical human rights issues. They have profound national security implications tied to America's long-term economic and strategic security." Turkel expressed cautious optimism that the incoming Trump administration would continue its efforts, building on key actions such as the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act and the genocide designation.

He stated, "I am hopeful that the new administration will take meaningful actions to address the urgent issues facing Uyghurs, as it did in the past."

Uyghur American leaders are urging the Trump administration to further intensify sanctions on Chinese officials and entities implicated in the abuse of Uyghurs, aiming to strengthen the US response. Turkel anticipates that additional sanctions will help confront these atrocities.

The report further stated that Rushan Abbas, executive director of the Campaign for Uyghurs, also stressed the need for robust enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act of 2021. He argued that addressing the ongoing genocide is not only a foreign policy issue but also a matter of preventing U.S. complicity in China's use of forced labour.

"Uyghurs are suffering a genocide, and Americans must understand that addressing this atrocity isn't just about foreign policy; it's about stopping the US from becoming complicit by purchasing Chinese goods linked to forced labour," Abbas said.

He added, "It's about preventing China from using Americans' hard-earned money to further its imperial goals and weaken the United States, while also resisting foreign pressure on US soil."

Salih Hudayar, prime minister of the East Turkistan Government in Exile, echoed similar sentiments, urging the Trump administration to formally recognize Xinjiang, or East Turkistan, as an occupied nation.

He argued that an independent East Turkistan would challenge China's growing dominance in Central Asia and the Indo-Pacific, thus protecting both American and global interests. Hudayar also proposed the appointment of a special US coordinator for Uyghur issues, signaling strong US support for Uyghur and minority rights in the region.

Despite these calls for action, Uyghur American advocates remain concerned that economic and strategic ties with China could overshadow human rights concerns.

Turkel noted that various advocacy groups have shaped the U.S. response to Uyghur issues, with climate activists seeking closer collaboration with China on environmental matters, pro-engagement China experts urging a more conciliatory approach to US-China relations, and business interests concerned about the risks of heightened tensions.

"These pressures have led to a more measured stance on Uyghur-related policies," Turkel said.

He added that while acts like the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act under the Biden administration were steps forward, broader geopolitical and economic concerns often overshadow Uyghur rights.

In addition to addressing human rights violations within China, Uyghur American leaders are calling for action against China's transnational repression, particularly covert operations aimed at intimidating Uyghur Americans.

Abbas emphasized the need for swift US action to counter these repressive tactics, including China's covert police stations and agents that monitor and intimidate Uyghur Americans and Chinese dissidents living in the US. He also urged the administration to prioritize securing the release of Uyghur detainees in China.

"China continues to detain Uyghur American family members and community leaders as a means of silencing Uyghurs living abroad," Abbas explained, noting that many are forced to self-censor to protect their loved ones. He called for a strong US effort to secure the release of these detainees and put an end to the repressive tactics used by China against the Uyghur diaspora.

