Stockholm [Sweden] September 23 : The Swedish Uyghur Committee raised concerns over the overe-xploitation of East Turkistan's mine resources by China for the country's military and technological development.

In a post on social media platform X, the Swedish Uyghur Committee, an organisation advocating for Uyghur rights, claimed that mine in the Koktoqay region of Altay Prefecture, discovered in 1939, has been pivotal to China's military and technological developments, including the creation of its first nuclear bomb.

According to the committee, the mine, referred to as "No. 3," contains 86 types of minerals, many of which are crucial for advanced technologies and military uses.

They highlighted that despite its importance, the mine remained hidden from world maps until 1980, keeping it largely unknown outside China. It further emphasised that this mine played a significant role in China's repayment of national debt to the former Soviet Union, contributed to launching the country's first artificial satellite, "Dong Fang Hong" (The East is Red), and continues to provide essential resources for China's space and military programs.

"This incredible mine discovered in East Turkistan, coveted by many countries, holds immense potential. It contains 86 minerals, including those essential for making atomic bombs. Since China occupied our homeland, they have not sold even a handful of the mine's soil, keeping this valuable resource untapped and out of reach. Located in the Koktoqay region of Altay Prefecture, this No. 3 mine was discovered in 1939 and played a crucial role in repaying 47 per cent of the Chinese government's national debt to the former Soviet Union," the group said.

The committee underscored the broader issue of China's ongoing exploitation of East Turkistan's vast natural wealth, alleging that over 50 per cent of the Chinese economy relies on resources extracted from the region.

The group described this as part of a systematic plundering of their homeland, calling the situation a stark reminder of the "genocide" and "brutal colonial occupation" faced by Uyghurs under Chinese rule.

"The contribution of this mine is just a fraction of the vast wealth extracted from East Turkestan, where numerous mines and abundant resources exist. More than 50 per cent of China's economy relies on this wealth, showcasing the critical importance of our land. Notably, this mine supplied the fuel for China's first artificial satellite, "Dong Fang Hong" (The East is Red), and continues to be a primary source for satellite launches. With a depth of 200 meters, a length of 250 meters, and a width of 240 meters, it is home to 86 known types of minerals. Remarkably, this mine was not included on world maps until after 1980, leaving many unaware of its significance. It remains a critical site for geologists from China and around the world," the group further added.

The organisation also accused China of withholding the mine's potential from the global market, claiming that since Beijing's occupation of East Turkistan, none of its resources have been sold internationally. They argue that China's continuous extraction of resources from the region fuels not only its military advancements but also technological innovations in aviation and space travel.

The Swedish Uyghur Committee concluded its post with a call for international recognition of East Turkistan's plight, framing the resource exploitation as part of a broader struggle for independence, justice, and the protection of Uyghur rights.

"More importantly, this mine not only supplied the minerals for China's first nuclear bomb but also continues to fuel their military ambitions and technological advancements in aviation and space travel. This is just a small part of how China exploits East Turkistan's resources while perpetrating genocide and maintaining its brutal colonial occupation of our homeland. The ongoing theft of our resources is a stark reminder of the urgency of our struggle for justice, independence and international recognition," it further stated.

Notably, China for decades has imposed unimaginable human rights atrocities on the East Turkistan region. Despite attracting severe condemnation from international human rights bodies, the atrocities of China on the Uyghur community of the area are not reducing. This exploitation of China includes a forceful takeover of land resources belonging to the Uyghur community.

