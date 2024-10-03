Uyghur rights groups raise concern over rising Chinese atrocities in East Turkistan

Washington [US], October 3 : China's rising atrocities upon the Uyghur community of East Turkistan have raised concerns amongst the Uyghur rights organisations. The Center for Uyghur Studies (CUS) claimed that the ongoing Uyghur issues have changed the domain of diplomatic relations in Central and East Asia.

Currently, the Uyghur ethnic minority group from East Turkistan experiencing systematic oppression from the Chinese government.

Various reports indicate that the Chinese government has implemented policies that include mass surveillance, extrajudicial detention, and attempts to erase the culture and identity of the Uyghur ethnic group. The impact of this situation is not only felt by the Uyghur people themselves but has also changed the dynamics of international relations in various aspects.

The Uyghur rights group appreciated the steps taken by the governments of Japan and South Korea over the Uyghur human rights issue.

However, the statement also claimed that, although Japan and South Korea have loudly criticized and sanctioned the Chinese government for human rights violations in Xinjiang, of course, this also harms the two countries.

The two countries have experienced tension in diplomatic relations with China, and although they are firmly reluctant to be involved in human rights violations, the two countries also feel the loss due to the decline in trade and investment relations with China.

The Center for Uyghur Studies further claimed that the Chinese government in 2017 had implemented strict policies and repressive measures against the Uyghur ethnic minority who occupy the East Turkistan region.

Several Uyghurs were forcibly arrested and kidnapped to be put into detention camps, which according to the Chinese government are re-education camps. In these camps, many Uyghurs are tortured physically and mentally, they are forced to do various unpaid jobs, they are asked to be loyal to the communist party, and they are forced not to practice religion such as praying and fasting. In addition, they are also required to speak Mandarin regardless of the conditions, the statement added.

In addition to being forced into detention camps, many Uyghurs also experience discrimination in several public places, such as in schools and in the companies where they work. They are often accused of being ethnic rebels, radicals, and terrorists. They are employed not under their duties and are even paid the lowest value of other ethnicities.

At school, Uyghur children also often have to experience bullying from other students, the Chinese government also unilaterally transfers them to schools that use Mandarin every day, this certainly makes it difficult for Uyghur children to get a decent education and limitations in understanding their own culture, the CUS further stated.

