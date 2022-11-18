Varanasi first UP airport to enjoy 5G service

New Delhi, Nov 18 Varanasi has become the first airport in Uttar Pradesh to enjoy ultrafast 5G service.

Airtel on Friday announced the deployment of its 5G Plus service at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi.

Passengers can enjoy blazing speeds on their mobile phones while they are at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration counters, security areas, baggage claim belts, parking areas etc. All customers with 5G smartphones will enjoy the high speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans. There is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled, an official said.

The new terminal in Bengaluru and Pune are the other two airports that have Airtel 5G Plus.

As per the telecommunications service provider, Varanasi was one amongst the first eight cities in the country to get the Airtel 5G Plus service. The services are currently available at Benaras Hindu University (BHU), Ghatt Road, Adampur, Beniya Bagh Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Rajghat, Sarnath, Sigra, Thateri Bazaar and few other locations. Airtel is augmenting its network further to make its services available across the city in due course of time.

Commenting on the launch, Sovan Mukerjee, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Uttar Pradesh said, Airtel customers can now enjoy blazing fast speeds on their mobile phones allowing them to access superfast High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more while at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport. We are in the process of augmenting the network further to make our services available across Varanasi."

Airtel 5G Plus service is now live in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat and Gurugram.

