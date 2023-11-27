Varun Tej preps for ‘Matka’, shoot to begin in December 1st week

Mumbai, Nov 27 Actor Varun Tej, who predominantly works in Telugu cinema, has entered work mode after his wedding with actress Lavanya Tripathi. He is currently immersed in preparations for his upcoming film ‘Matka’, a period action drama.

The shooting of ‘Matka’ is scheduled to commence in the first week of December. The film will have 9 intense action sequences, and for the same, Varun will be working with four stunt choreographers to bring these dynamic scenes to life. The film is intricately woven into the historical backdrop of Vizag, spanning the years 1958-1985.

Speaking about the film, Tej said: “Matka is a period drama that is very close to my heart. We’ve all put in a lot of hard work and I'm sure everyone will enjoy it. I am also really looking forward to Operation Valentine, you can expect a lot of action and entertainment in both films.”

To authentically capture the vision, the production team is constructing an expansive set replicating Vizag's Old City (One Town area) on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The film, directed by Karuna Kumar, also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the leading lady.

The actor has dedicated the past six months to a rigorous workout routine, aiming to portray a lean and formidable character in the movie.

‘Matka’ is produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Vijender Reddy Teegala on Vyra Entertainments banner, with G.V. Prakash Kumar serving as the music composer.

Recently, Varun tied the knot with Lavanya in a picturesque ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The couple returned to Hyderabad early in November.

