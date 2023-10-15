Vashu Jain from Rhea Chakraborty’s gang wins 'Roadies - Karm ya Kaand'

Mumbai, Oct 15 Rhea Charaborty has beaten fellow gang leaders Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati as her gang member Vashu Jain lifted the trophy and took home Rs 5 Lakhs after winning the youth-based reality show ‘MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand’.

During his auditions, the Chhatisgarh champion blew the gang leaders’ minds with his exceptional physical strength and resilience, evoking an intense bidding war. Belonging to Rhea’s gang, Vashu took home the title, defeating finalists Prakram Dandona and Siwet Tomar.

Vashu said: “It has been one of the best feelings. MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand has been instrumental in changing my outlook towards life. I couldn't have done it without the unwavering support of my Gang Leader Rhea Ma’am and Sonu Sir.

“Also, a big thanks to Prince Sir for putting his trust in me right from the beginning. Karm and Kaand, we embraced it all, and we emerged as champions!”

The grand finale was shot at the scenic town of Kaza and served as the backdrop for this epic showdown.

On Vashu’s win, Rhea said, “Although Vashu entered my gang in the middle of the season, he has been an excellent performer in whatever task he aimed at. My gang and I faced challenges head-on, and together we conquered every obstacle. I couldn't be prouder of Vashu and my gang's relentless spirit!”

Starting his journey with Prince, Vashu has had quite an eventful run on the show and right after the gang switch, showed his truest potential. The ‘Grand Finale Task’ in Kaza pushed contestants’ limits, and Vashu shone through the ultimate test of Karm ya Kaand.

Host Sonu Sood on the show finale said: “Witnessing the contestants evolve has been truly inspiring. The journey of these Roadies serves as a reminder that every challenge in life is an opportunity to prove our mettle. Congratulations to Vashu for emerging as the winner. I extend my heartfelt wishes to Rhea and her entire Gang for this triumph.”

The finale episode of ‘MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand’ aired on October 15 on MTV India and Jio Cinema.

