Vatican Ambassador to India, Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, visits Golden Temple

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 10 : Vatican Ambassador to India, Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, visited the Golden Temple and offered prayers on Sunday.

Apostolic Nuncio Girelli, also an ambassador to Nepal, also posed for photographs with many people, including Father Joe Grewal.

The Bishop congratulated the new Jathedar of Akal Takhat Sahib and the latter also prayed for the Jathedar's good health.

Speaking to ANI, Fr Joe Grewal said he reached here for an inter-religious dialogue and was happy with the fact that India-Nepal ambassador was also accompanying him.

He said the Archbishop had come to India for some other purpose but attended the dialogue nevertheless and paid his greetings to the new Jathedhar.

He added that if any kind of misunderstanding crops up about religious faiths, the same could be resolved through a dialogue.

Pope Francis had appointed Girelli as the Vatican ambassador (apostolic nuncio) to India and Nepal in March 2021. Born in Predore, Bergamo, in northern Italy's Lombardy region, he was ordained as priest in June 1978 for the Diocese of Bergamo. He holds a doctorate in theology and a master's degree in canon law.

