Vedanta Aluminium develops extended reality experience zone to augment workforce safety

New Delhi, April 27 Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest producer of aluminium, has developed an Extended Reality (XR) experience zone to augment safety training for its employees and partners.

The zone makes use of Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR) technologies to enable simulation-based training, thus ensuring an immersive, engaging and safe learning experience for the workforce.

With the onset of the pandemic accelerating the pace of technology adoption world over, Vedanta Aluminium has gone a step further to re-tool its business with fast-tracked adoption of digital solutions, intelligent automation and in-house innovations to bring in a step-change in manufacturing excellence and, in the process, boost workforce safety.

Examples of advanced technology deployments by Vedanta Aluminium for safety excellence include: Deep Learning algorithms and sophisticated modelling techniques that allow Advanced Asset Performance Management at Vedanta's smelters and power plants, Digital twin technology for predictive and prescriptive maintenance to ensure greater efficiency, avoid downtimes and reduce safety risks with minimal or zero human touch.

Other advanced techonology deployments by the company are: Video analytics for fire detection and monitoring of the workforce's adherence to Personal Protective Equipment, Manufacturing Execution System (MES) to ensure visibility of all critical plant operations, allowing for remote decision-making through mobile applications, while employees can maintain social distancing and yet fulfil their activities on the plant floor Robotics Process Automation (RPA) is being tested to boost efficiency while optimising repetitive processes.

Bolster security of workforce and assets, BALCO has developed a highly sophisticated Centralised Security Operations Centre (CSOC) that marries several cutting-edge security solutions like edge-based security analytics for incident detection and response to effective management of security resources on the ground, besides enablement of intelligence collection, are among other advanced technology deployments by the company.

Other examples are: Through Vedanta Spark initiative, the company is working with multiple start-ups on emerging technologies for business solutions, including for employee safety and wellbeing, 'Sentinel' digital application and drones are being used for strict monitoring of personnel movement inside plant and township premises and Mobile web applications have been developed inhouse for monitoring of safety parameters at various work sites.

Speaking about Vedanta Aluminium's endeavours to augment safety with digital interventions, Rahul Sharma, CEO - Aluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd., said, "Our endeavours in the realm of Environment, Social Governance excellence intersects our vision for building smart manufacturing plants of the future, in a way that serves as a win-win for both operational efficiencies and people safety. On the World Day of Health, Safety at Work, we recommit to nurturing a safety-first culture that also extends beyond the ambit of our operations to include the communities around us."

Vedanta Aluminium's employees and safety professionals voluntarily impart safety awareness sessions to the communities in their areas of operations on themes ranging from road safety and fire safety to COVID appropriate behaviour, health & wellbeing, and more throughout the year.

In fact, the company's all-women fire fighting squad 'Agnivahini' leads the effort to spread awareness on fire safety amongst local communities.

Furthermore, the company has deployed Mobile Health Units that provide doorstep healthcare services across hundreds of villages in Odisha and Chhattisgarh on an everyday basis.

